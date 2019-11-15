UN Suva Office launches new website

The United Nations Office in Suva today launched a new website in an effort to compliment and disseminate timely information from all its 26 UN agencies.

It’s a concrete step towards this year’s United Nations 75th Anniversary theme – which is the future we want, the UN we need.

UN Communications & Advocacy Analyst, Sanya Ruggiero says the website will be activated from midnight.

Article continues after advertisement

Ruggiero says the new One UN website aims to create awareness and advocacy on their work in the region.

She hopes the initiative will help UN agencies engage more with people at the grassroots level.

“That’s what a large part of this website is hoping to do. To make us more accountable. To show the people on an everyday basis what it is we do. But this is not just a show and tell. This is about when you know more – you’re able to engage more.”

The Climate Crisis, disability inclusion, violence against women and girls are some of the issues the UN works to address.

Nine other Pacific countries also joined in via online to launch the website.