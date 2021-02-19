UN steps in to assists fish focus communities

About one million dollars worth of assistance has been set aside by the United Nations for communities that rely on fishing for their livelihood in the northern and eastern divisions.

Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarashina launched the project in Tubou, Lakeba in Lau last Friday following a week-long trip to Lau.

He says the UN wants to help locals who lost their fishing equipment to Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Samarashina says over 1,300 households are expected to benefit as he assured struggling communities that help is on its way.

“It will be at the household levels, certain items that households who depend on fisheries would need after the cyclone. We will also provide some fish aggregated devices to several communities and we will also provide some support to those communities involved in aquaculture.”

Samarshina called on fish focused communities to take advantage of the assistance.

He says because the damages may have been doubled following TC Ana, he is arranging for more assistance given the need are much greater.

Permanent Secretary for Fisheries Pene Baleinabuli says assessments have already begun to find those who need help the most.

“When Yasa went past Fiji, our people here on the island, we have officers based on the island, they gave us the first round of assessments, hopefully in the next couple of week we will be able to submit the details to the United Nations office in Suva.”

Many Fijians FBC News encountered during the trip say getting back to fishing and finding their footing has been a struggle.

The UN assistance has boosted the spirit of these fishing communities.