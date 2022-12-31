UN SG congratulates Rabuka

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The world’s largest and most prominent international organization, the United Nations has congratulated Prime Minister and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sitiveni Rabuka.

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres congratulated Rabuka on recent assumption of office as Prime Minister and wished him success in his leadership.

Guterres commended the recent election in Fiji which, is an important milestone in the country’s consolidation of democracy.

He says the UN stands ready to support Fiji’s national priorities, including economic recovery, addressing challenges related to climate change and the effective implementation of the Samoa Pathway, as well as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Guterres says Fiji has been a staunch supporter of multilateralism and climate advocacy, and the country’s meaningful contribution to United Nations peacekeeping is highly appreciated.

He states that the UN count on Rabuka to continue to advance the values and ideals enshrined in the United Nations Charter, including that of gender equality.

The UN Secretary-General looks forward to continuing the close collaboration with Rabuka and his Government on issues of interest to Fiji and to the wider Pacific region.