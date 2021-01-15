UN render more assistance following TC Yasa

Fijians in most of TC Yasa affected areas will expect more rehabilitation resources to reach their doorstep.

This is after the United Nations Development Programme reveals that over $400 thousand have been set aside to assist the Fijian Government with its rehabilitation and recovery efforts.

The assistance will enable the government to provide accredited training for shelter or housing repairs, retrofitting and to build model homes for selected communities in collaboration with relevant public and private organizations.

UN Resident Coordinator earlier told FBC News that UN officials are already on the ground offering support and they’ve noted that some communities in the interior of Vanua Levu are not getting the necessary assistance.

This is an area the UN will pitch in assistance to ensure rehabilitation and recovery work is completed at the earliest.