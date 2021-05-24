Home

UN reassures support to Fiji

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
October 28, 2021 6:10 am

Fiji has been responding well to the pandemic with the support of governing bodies including the United Nations.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says the COVID challenges have allowed closer collaboration between countries.

Samarasinha says they are on standby to help Fiji in any way possible.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is one of the things that we are preparing for. We know better now than we did last year, how to deal with the restrictions with the pandemic that has brought upon us in the midst of the cyclones season.”

The support rendered to countries in the Pacific including Fiji has been commended by relevant bodies.

 

