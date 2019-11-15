UN ready to support Fijian Government

It is of utmost importance to ensure that Fijians continue to have access to social services and social protection.

The United Nations says access to these services will counter the impact of COVID-19 on poverty, food security, nutrition, education outcomes and gender based violence.

Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha highlights that the greatest impact of the pandemic is on the most vulnerable with significant intergenerational implications.

Article continues after advertisement

Through a UN Socio-Economic Impact Assessment on COVID-19, Samarasinha says they are ready to support the Fijian Government and facilitate developing partners.

“We’ve understood what the impact is. We’ve also understood the impact will keep changing. It will keep evolving because this crisis is sadly far from over so we need to keep the finger on the pulse but also now most importantly we need to coordinate response as well.”

The Economy Minister in his 2020-21 budget announcement allocated $159m to the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation.

PS of the Prime Minister’s Office Yogesh Karan says the implementation of some recommendations from the UN will be challenging but is necessary.

“We will need to look at the utilization of the resources we have very carefully so we are able to address the very challenging situation that we have ahead of us.”

The UN through its assessment says Fiji should continue to strike a balance between COVID-19 preventative measures and responses with democratic space and rule of law.