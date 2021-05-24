Home

News

UN Peacekeeping Military Adviser visits Black Rock

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
March 27, 2022 7:25 am

United Nations Military Adviser, General Birame Biop of Senegal paid a courtesy visit to the Black Rock Peacekeeping Training and HADR facility.

Commander RFMF, Major General Jone Kalouniwai hosted General Birame Biop who flew into Fiji on Friday.

Also present was the Permanent Secretary for Defence, National Security and Policing, Manasa Lesuma.

General Diop is a graduate of the Royal Air Academy in Morocco. He also holds an Air Command and Staff College degree from the Air University in the United States of America and a War College degree from the French War College.

His appointment as the Military Adviser in the DPO was announced by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres on 25 May last year.

On behalf of the United Nations Secretary-General and Under-Secretary-General DPO, General Biop conveyed their sincere gratitude and praise for Fiji for its commitment and selfless support to United Nations peacekeeping operations for over 40 years.

