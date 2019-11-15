UN Pacific assists TC Yasa victims

In an effort to assist those affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, the United Nations is providing support to the Fijian government.

UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says a team of UN officials are already on the ground offering support.

He says some communities in the interior of Vanua Levu are not getting the necessary assistance.

“My main emphasis today is to make sure that the UN provides the support to the government and brings together other development partners and NGOs in providing the support to the government because of course the government should lead the response.”

The Resident Coordinator says they are working closely with government to monitor areas that need the most attention.