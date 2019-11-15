UN on course for cyclone aid plans

With three cyclones predicted to affect Fiji this season, the United Nations is working with the Government through the Ministry of Disaster Management on evacuation and aid plans.

Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says a system is being looked at to ensure basic food items reach affected islands and villages in a timely manner post-natural disasters

Samarasinha says the advantage for the maritime areas is most of them are prepared well.

Article continues after advertisement

“The important thing for us to do is to make sure not to create a dependency culture but to continue to provide them with the support in a way that builds on their existing resilience.”

The Cyclone season in Fiji is from November to April.