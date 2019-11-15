UN launches pioneering climate security project in the Pacific

The United Nations has today launched a ground-breaking cross-border Climate Security Project in the Pacific.

This is being done in partnership with the governments of Kiribati, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands.

The USD $3.2 million project is part of the UN Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking at the launch from New York, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Khaled Khiari says this is the first Peacebuilding Fund climate security project in the pacific; the first multi-country project of its kind in the region.

Khiari stresses that climate change in the Pacific has the potential to cause a myriad of cascading fragility and instability risks.

He says this Project will focus on tailored climate security assessments, inclusive youth and gender-sensitive dialogues, and partnerships with key stakeholders in a bid to prevent reaching critical thresholds of social conflict.

Over the next twenty-four months, the UN Climate Security Project will provide support to assess and begin activities to support addressing critical climate security challenges faced by the three nations, including displacement and forced migration due to loss of livelihoods, food sources and coastal erosion; increased social tensions linked to shrinking land and fisheries resources; as well as rising costs of responding to worsening natural disasters.