UN forum remains relevant: Ambassador Khan

After one of the busiest years in the history of the Human Rights Council, President Nazhat Shameem Khan insists that the UN forum remains more relevant than ever.

She made the comments citing action on COVID-19 vaccine inequity, climate change and no less than five Special Sessions in Geneva.

Speaking to the UN as she prepares to step down from her one-year term at the Council at the end of the month, Ambassador Khan says created by the UN General Assembly in 2006, one of the most important roles of the Council is to address immediate and important human rights violations around the world.

“There were some substantive issues from the COVID 19 pandemic, and one was the access to vaccines. This is a conversation that is happening everywhere in the world, whether within countries, we have an equal access to vaccines by all communities, especially those which are most vulnerable.”

Khan also says that in a year that brought nations together for the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, the Human Rights Council amplified calls for action on cutting emissions from a rights-based perspective, despite historic resistance in some quarters.

She adds there are many people in the world who believe that the only conversation you can have on climate change is in Bonn with the UNFCCC and it is none of the business of the Council to speak about issues relevant to the environment.

“But increasingly, I think many more countries have recognized that climate change is a relevant discussion in every UN agency, in every institution. It’s the business of everyone.”

Khan will be assuming her new role at the International Criminal Court as a Deputy Prosecutor for the next nine years.