UN failed to stop the Ukraine war: Guterres

A local academic has criticized the United Nations for having double standards when it comes to holding countries accountable.

The Dean of the University of Fiji, Professor Shaista Shameem claims the UN is often hard on smaller nations like Fiji, but cannot do the same when it comes to larger countries.

She adds the Russian invasion of Ukraine put a microscope on this issue and highlighted loopholes in the global system meant to keep countries in check on basic human rights.

“So I am losing a little bit of faith in these universal mechanisms which are supposed to uphold to account and they’re very hard on Fiji sometimes and the smaller countries but they are not able to deal with these countries that hold a lot of power.”

Professor Shameem says the UN failed the people of Ukraine.

“And guess what the UN Security council doing? Busy vetoing each other that’s what they’re doing”



UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Last night, UN Secretary General António Guterres also criticised the UN Security Council, admitting that while the Council had been “paralysed”, the UN was taking other actions.

“Let me be very clear the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war and this is a source of great disappointment and anger.”

Activists gathered last night for a public discussion on a review of the human rights records of all 192 UN Member States.