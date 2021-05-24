Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

UN failed to stop the Ukraine war: Guterres

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 29, 2022 12:30 pm
UN Secretary General António Guterres (from left), ULRAINIAN PRESIDENT, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A local academic has criticized the United Nations for having double standards when it comes to holding countries accountable.

The Dean of the University of Fiji, Professor Shaista Shameem claims the UN is often hard on smaller nations like Fiji, but cannot do the same when it comes to larger countries.

She adds the Russian invasion of Ukraine put a microscope on this issue and highlighted loopholes in the global system meant to keep countries in check on basic human rights.

Article continues after advertisement

“So I am losing a little bit of faith in these universal mechanisms which are supposed to uphold to account and they’re very hard on Fiji sometimes and the smaller countries but they are not able to deal with these countries that hold a lot of power.”

Professor Shameem says the UN failed the people of Ukraine.

“And guess what the UN Security council doing? Busy vetoing each other that’s what they’re doing”


UN Secretary General António Guterres. 

Last night, UN Secretary General António Guterres also criticised the UN Security Council, admitting that while the Council had been “paralysed”, the UN was taking other actions.

“Let me be very clear the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war and this is a source of great disappointment and anger.”

Activists gathered last night for a public discussion on a review of the human rights records of all 192 UN Member States.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.