UN event will definitely stimulate economy

The UN75 Community Day event which kicks off today in Nadi will definitely stimulate the economy.

This is according to the British High Commission’s Department of International Development Regional representative for the Pacific Jean-Paul Penrose who says the global village at Prince Charles Park is a wonderful idea.

Penrose says he is looking forward to attending the two-day event and also talking to people who have been affected by the pandemic.

“It’s really important to events like this as we know many Fijians are suffering, the collapse in the tourism industry means a lot of people have lost their jobs and not just those in the tourism industry but all the supply chain, the farmers and all those that contribute to the tourism industry.”

A number of activities have been planned today.

Gates will open at 9.30am and will close at 8pm.

Tomorrow afternoon FBC will host its Concert at the park with live bands and performances.