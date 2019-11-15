UN Coordinator amazed by resilience of Nadi people

The UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha says he is amazed by the resilience shown by Fijians in Nadi who have lost their jobs due to the impacts of COVID-19.

During his visit to some villages ahead of the UN75 Community days, Samarasinha says the stories shared, have been touching and inspiring.

“What strikes me the most is that people are not sitting back and that’s a statement to the resilience of Fijians across the board. They’ve just decided that they need to find another way to earn a living and they have reskilled themselves without waiting for anyone to do it for them.”

He says many Fijians have even ventured into new businesses as a means of earning income.

The UN Resident Coordinator says this was the main reason they are having the community day in Nadi in order to generate business for these people.

Samarasinha says they also discovered that many villages are not receiving information on schemes that could assist them in generating income.

The UN75 Community days start tomorrow at 9.30am at Prince Charles Park and the entry is free for the public.