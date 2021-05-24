UN conveys condolences to the family of late Mawi

The United Nations conveyed its condolences to the family of the late retired Ambassador Litia Gasagasa Mawi.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says Mawi was a true champion of the United Nations in the Pacific bringing attention to the intergenerational dialogue, highlighting key issues on climate change and gender.

Mawi was instrumental in amplifying the voices of those from all segments of life in the UN’s promise to “leave no one behind”.

Article continues after advertisement

Sanaka says Mawi will be remembered by the work she has accomplished and efforts during the United Nations 75th Anniversary last year in her capacity as a senior advisor in the Resident Coordinator’s office.

The late ambassador served for a year as an international specialist with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in the Government of Tuvalu through UN.

She was a passionate and committed volunteer championing the values of volunteerism in numerous capacities both at the national and regional level and provided advice on how volunteerism can be innovative within a South-South cooperation platform.

The Resident Coordinator says they recognize that the passing of the late Mawi will not only leave a void in the diplomatic community and the UN family but she will be greatly missed by the many she touched beyond Fiji and the Pacific.