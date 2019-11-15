UN continues to stand with Fiji

The United Nations has stood with Fiji since 1945.

Speaking at the 75th UN Anniversary Commemoration, President Major Gen. ( Ret’d) Jioji Konrote says the UN has played a key role in the development of Fiji especially in the Health, Education, Security and Communication sector to name a few.

He says the multilateral system of the UN has empowered Fijians in all ways of life.

“Now, from the vaccinations that we receive in our Primary School Days, to support for the strengthening of our democratic institutions, to enhancing food security, the programme expand incomes for the livelihoods for our women, to helping us develop our data capability to improve government policy making machinery. The UN has stood with Fiji and the whole of our region each time we face a major disaster.”

He says the celebration was in line with the Fiji50 celebrations and also the challenge faced worldwide due to the pandemic.

“The United Nations has stood with Fiji and the whole of our region each time we face a major disaster, each time we face a health crisis and each time we face the challenge to our development and Fijians have given back a great deal to this institution. For more than 40 years, our peacekeepers as you’ve heard have defended the defenseless in some of the world’s most conflict ridden and volatile regions.”

The United Nations over the next 17 Days have invited Fijians and Pacific Island countries to reflect on the Sustainable Development Goals – in a Pacific Context.