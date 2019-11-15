UN commends government’s natural disaster response

United Nations Resident Coordinator has commended the government for addressing and creating awareness of natural disasters.

Sanaka Samarasinha says as people prepare for the cyclone season, it is important that they are aware of the health impacts associated with post-cyclone trauma.

“If you have a cyclone if you don’t prepare for it you’re not just going to have your house potentially collapsed you’re going to have the disease and so just sitting here the minister was telling me the importance of launching these campaigns together before the cyclone season”

The Ministry of Health and the National Disaster Management Office have begun their awareness program around Fiji.

Samarasinha says many Fijians focus mainly on how to get to an evacuation centre but not as much on how to manage health and hygiene.

He says the United Nations is committed to educating people on disaster preparedness, response and reducing impacts.

“The complex problems that people face require multi-sectoral comprehensive solutions and so I want to emphasize to you when we are talking about good governance we as a united nation, first of all, have committed to governing ourselves a bit better”

The NDMO together with United Nations agencies is continuing their public awareness campaigns.