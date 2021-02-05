UN announces $1m assistance for North farmers

The United Nations has announced one million dollars assistance for Vanua Levu farmers severely affected by TC Yasa last December.

Making the announcement in Votua Village, Bua this morning, UN Resident Coordinator in the Pacific, Sanaka Samarasinha, says 2, 200 most vulnerable farmers will be helped.

The project will run over six months, restoring food security and livelihoods with a special focus on homes run by women and families who have people with disabilities.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Ministry of Agriculture are the implementing partners.

Assistant FAO Representative Fiji, Joann Young, says planting materials along with tool kits will be distributed to the 2,200 households in the hardest-hit provinces.

Another component of the project targets 1,100 small scale fisherfolk who have lost all their assets.

Households are expected to receive their package in about five weeks.