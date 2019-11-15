UN-ADB to assist with re-opening borders

The United Nations and the Asian Development Bank are helping assist Fiji and its neighbours adapt to changing circumstances brought about by COVID-19.

This includes plans to safely reopen ports of entry to attract tourists and increase international trade with stringent protocols and procedures.

UN Resident Coordinator Sanaka Samarasinha says the basic idea is to improve COVID-19 response capacity and standard operating procedures among front-line border officials.

“All these countries have a minimum standard of safety. At the end of the day will agree to let people in if they feel that those who are coming – the source country have also safety standards that the receiving country accepts. At the end of the day if that doesn’t happen there’s not going to be movement between two countries.”

He says the UN, ADB and other agencies will develop plans for the governments who will make the final decision on reopening ports of entry.

The strategies guarantee that partnered countries have the same COVID-19 containment capacity, encouraging economic activity and reducing the risk of the virus spreading.