News

Uludai’s death classified as murder

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 22, 2021 9:01 am

The death of 46-year-old Paula Uludai has been classified as murder.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed this today.

Uludai’s body was found in Wailea settlement in Vatuwaqa on Sunday morning, a neighboring informal community only minutes from his home.

The father of two had left for work on Saturday and did not return home.

Police had earlier confirmed that there were visible injuries on Uludai.

 

