Ukrainian yachts offered safe haven

Vuda Marina in Lautoka has opened its berthing space to Ukrainian flagged yachts in the Pacific, as a safe haven from the Russian invasion.

The marina posted a special announcement on their social media page inviting Ukrainian yachts to Vuda with no charge for the next year.

General Manager, Adam Wade says they have been watching events unfold in Ukraine and their hearts go out to families losing everything to the tragedy of war.

“I don’t know if any yachts in Fiji are Ukrainian owned however, I would imagine that some would be in New Zealand, French Polynesia, Tonga, and Samoa. It’s just this small thing we can do considering what they are going through is absolutely tragic and the least we can do.”

Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Day nine of the invasion has seen Russian forces capture Europe’s largest nuclear plant.