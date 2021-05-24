Ukrainian war will increase fuel price in Fiji

The Ukrainian war into its 9th day will increase the cost of living globally – and Fiji is no exception.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali says global sanctions on energy giant Russia has seen the price of oil sky-rocket meaning more fuel price hikes are on the horizon – but that’s not all of it.

“The cost of fuel and the cost of goods and services including further impediments to sea freight and air transportation.”

An already faltering world economy has been dealt another blow, but Fiji’s resilience – according to Ali – lies in how businesses respond to the pandemic.

“The challenges to logistics that were existing would continue and we can mitigate this by again the adaptation that the Fijian Business community had undertaken with regards to the pandemic.”

The US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Tony Greubel says the US is also mindful of how its sanctions on Russia will affect small economies like ours.

Its Embassy here is planning information sessions for Fijian businesses to identify export opportunities if the war escalates.

“It’s something that we’ll probably be even promoting again just to compensate if there are any unplanned economic concerns from this.”

141 of the United Nations General Assembly’s 193 members, passed a resolution yesterday, reprimanding Russia for invading Ukraine.