Ukraine war: Three elderly people killed in Russian shelling, say officials

[Source: BBC]

Three people have been killed in Russian artillery fire near the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, Ukrainian authorities say.

The three who reportedly died – two women and a man aged 63 to 88 – were sitting on a bench in the village of Torske when shelling hit.

The area is close to the front line and regularly comes under attack.

Meanwhile, a drone attack on the Danube river port of Izmail destroyed 13,000 tons of grain.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the grain had been destined for export to Egypt and Romania and the drone strike had reduced the port’s export capacity by 15%.

“Russia is systematically hitting grain silos and warehouses to stop agricultural exports,” he said.

Over the past month Russian strikes on its sea and river ports had destroyed 270,000 tons of grain, he said.

Elsewhere, there have been reports of explosions in the port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The peninsula’s Russian-appointed proxy governor said the fleet was conducting firing exercises.

Meanwhile, four civilians were injured by mortar fire and a residential building was damaged by two drones in Seredyna-Buda, in the Sumy region of north-eastern Ukraine, the regional military administration said on Facebook.