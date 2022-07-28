UK remains integral development partner President

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The United Kingdom remains an integral development partner for Fiji, says President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The Head of State highlighted this while meeting the Fijian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

The President says it was encouraging to see a large number of Fijians who have now made the UK their home.

He adds that a significant number of Fijians have also been given the opportunity for development in sports and education.

”We are grateful for the opportunity provided to Fijians to come and study here in the UK, not only for exposure but as a means of career development. A great number of Fijians have also traveled over to the UK for the purpose of sports and employment.”

Katonivere says the Fiji-UK partnership proved very strategic and favorable when the country was hit by the global COVID-19 pandemic and the assistance provided significantly complemented our COVID recovery effort.

The President and his delegation also received a briefing from Fiji’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jitoko Tikolevu, upon his arrival in London for the President’s the United Kingdom and Europe tour.



