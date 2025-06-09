UK pledges new climate funding for Fiji and the Pacific

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The United Kingdom has announced new financial support to help Fiji and other Pacific nations strengthen resilience against the growing impacts of climate change.

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific Seema Malhotra stresses that stronger partnerships are critical to addressing the challenges faced by island nations.

Malhotra revealed that the UK Government will commit an additional $41 million this year – to support climate resilience efforts across the Pacific.

“This funding will help communities on the front line of climate change prepare for disasters, unlock climate finance, protect forests and oceans, and enable Pacific voices to be heard on the global stage.”

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She emphasises that climate action is a central pillar of the UK’s partnership with Fiji, alongside cooperation in defence, security, trade, and development.

Malhotra noted that the UK is also working with partners such as New Zealand to invest $70 million in renewable energy through the Pacific Clean Energy Fund, aimed at reducing reliance on diesel and improving long-term energy security.

“Fiji is on the front line of the climate emergency. That’s why climate action is central to our partnership, from climate finance and resilience to renewable energy and long-term energy security.”

The latest funding announcement signals the UK’s deepening engagement in the Pacific, with climate change remaining a key focus of its regional partnerships.