UK envoy pleased with Fiji’s strong COP26 delegation

British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar says he is pleased that we have a strong presence at the Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Fiji’s delegation is led by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Minister for Climate Change, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

British High Commissioner to Fiji, George Edgar believes Fiji’s presence at COP26 is vital for the Pacific region.

“I think Fiji has a very important role to play. The countries of the Pacific generally are very vulnerable to the impacts of Climate Change. They have contributed very little to the creation of the problem.”

The UK is hosting this year’s climate talks, and the Fijian government has already made its case that carbon-emitting nations can’t hide from their responsibilities or make excuses.

Edgar says Fiji has set the bar high with the enactment of the Climate Change Bill.

“It integrates climate issues into decision making across government in a way that’s fundamental in order to effectively respond to the challenges.”

Fiji will also be lobbying at various side events at COP26.