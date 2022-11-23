UK committed to Pacific ties

Anne-Marie Trevelyan [Photo: Supplied]

The United Kingdom is steadfast in its commitment to strengthening ties across the Pacific region.

This was said by UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan during her first visit to the region.

Trevelyan says the UK is working with small island states, including Fiji, to build a cleaner, safer and more resilient future, particularly through the Blue Planet Fund.

She says this fund will support economic development while protecting nature and increasing climate resilience.

During her visit, Trevelayne will hold talks with her counterparts from across the Pacific and support their work in addressing climate change, security and prosperity.

The Minister will arrive in Vanuatu today before touring Australia.