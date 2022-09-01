UK aims to re-forge links with Fiji

[Photo: Supplied]

United Kingdom’s Permanent Under-Secretary of State at the Home Office, Matthew Rycroft says the UK made a deliberate decision to invest more of its resources, energy, and time in the Pacific region.

Speaking at a public lecture at The University of the South Pacific this week, Rycroft says Fiji is important not just in its own right, but also as a hub for the region and the UK.

He says the UK has been absent in the past but they are determined to make up for that now.

Rycroft says Fiji can hope for more visitors from the UK, as the two countries re-forge links, rebuild alliances, and re-energize the partnership, which is founded on shared values, interests, and objectives.

The public lecture was based on the challenges to the international system, posed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rycroft says there is a huge amount at stake in the Pacific region and globally because of this war.