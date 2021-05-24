Home

News

Udu family resorts to clean energy cooking

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 27, 2022 12:20 pm

A family in the rural remote area of Udu in Macuata has resorted to clean energy for their cooking, ousting the use of firewood or open fire cooking.

The Lailai Family of Wailevu Settlement in Cawaro, Udu have been cooking over open fire for decades, cutting trees from their land for firewood.

They are now producing cooking gas at home from water and food waste.

Article continues after advertisement

Yvonne Lailai says this allows for clean cooking, meaning they now no longer have to inhale harmful smoke from open fire cooking.

According to the World Health Organisation about four million people die every year from household air pollution.

“Don’t have to wake up in the morning blowing at the fire because I have problems with sinus. Since I have been using firewood, I used to go away sometime to get some fresh air. But now, if I am going to be using this, it’s going to be good.”

The family has invested in a home biogas system created by Pacific Grow- a locally based company that specializes in agriculture technology.

The system produces renewable energy for cooking as well as liquid fertilizer for the garden from food waste.

Joe Lailai says given their geographic location, biogas is the answer to most of their daily issues.

“Transport is very expensive to go to Labasa for buying gas and using firewood is not very good for the ecosystem, with this cooking gas and fertilizer, I guess it completes what you want in a place like this.”

Biogas production has increased around the world lately mostly due to increased concern about climate change and the price of LPG gas and fuel.

