Udinese shocks Juventus in Serie A

It was an injury time goal from Seko Fofana that shocked Christiano Ronaldo’s Juventus as Udinese upset them 2-1 in Serie A.

Fofana’s brilliant individual effort in the 93rd minute did not allow Juventus to wrap up the Serie A title.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri called a “messy” defeat at struggling Udinese.

Juve, who have been Italian champions for exactly 3,000 days, need to win one of their final three games to win their ninth title in a row.

They led through Matthijs de Ligt’s powerful drive.

But Ilija Nestorovski headed in an equaliser before Fofana’s brilliant winner in injury time.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been overtaken by Lazio striker Ciro Immobile in the golden boot race.

Immobile scored his 31st goal of the season in Lazio’s 2-1 win over Cagliari to take him one above Ronaldo’s total.

Juventus play Sampdoria on Sunday – although could be champions before then if their rivals lose their weekend matches.

[Source: BBC]