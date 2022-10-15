UBPF highlights certain challenges

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The United Blind Persons of Fiji President today highlighted that association members are often faced with various challenges.

Lanieta Tuimaba says that there is a need to change people’s perspectives of persons with visual impairment.

Tuimaba adds that the challenges people’s mindset, attitudes, and behavior toward visually impaired persons.

“Some of the challenges are mainly the mindset, attitude and behaviors of people – respecting the white cane, the sign it is for people who are blind or visually impaired … having that respect for the white cane, when you see a white cane … you are able to make way for those who are blind or visually impaired because this is their form of independence and mobility.”

Tuimaba says the International White-Cane Day is celebrated globally on October 15th, to create awareness of visual impairment and acknowledge the contribution of visually impaired people in a sighted world.

The UBPF organized a walk-a-thon for this year’s commemoration and also raise funds for the purchase of assistive devices for visually impaired persons.

The United Blind Persons of Fiji members, families and friends were part of the walk in Suva today.