UBPF conducts white cane awareness

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

The United Blind Persons of Fiji conducted educational awareness sessions within various Fiji Police Units this week in accordance with International White Cane Day.

Officers based at the Fiji Police Headquarters in Laucala were part of an awareness session yesterday in a bid to educate law enforcement officers on the use of the white cane as a mobility tool.

Deputy Director of Community Policing SP Uraia Davu welcomed the UBPF team and acknowledged the team’s efforts in raising awareness in various Fijian Police divisions.

UBPF President Lanieta Tuimalou says that white cane principally enables its owner to check ahead of their surroundings for obstructions or orientation marks, and also helps others know of their status.

International White Cane Day is celebrated globally on October 15th and the team has been spreading the word to various organizations in favor of using white cane.