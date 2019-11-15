Uber not permitted to operate in the country

Uber is not permitted to operate in the country and the Land Transport Authority will be issuing Traffic Infringement Notices to Uber Viti vehicles.

In a joint statement LTA and the Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission says thy along with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and FICAC will bear down on such illegal operations to remove them for the safety and security of Fijians.

The LTA and FCCC says Uber Viti Cooperative is an illegal car service that uses unlicensed vehicles and drivers from Central Suva and Martintar Nadi.

LTA CEO Samuel Simpson says they will eliminate illegal competition wherever it exists.

He is also urging Fijians to refrain from using these illegal services adding that Uber Viti is deliberately misrepresenting consumers through erroneous advertising on Facebook.

Simpson adds by having Uber logos on the sides of their vehicles, they are passing themselves off as Uber which they don’t have a license for.