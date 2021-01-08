Typhoid case numbers go up in Vanua Levu

There are now 10 cases of Typhoid post Tropical Cyclone Yasa in the Northern Division.

This was confirmed in a briefing to the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning.

Briefing the PM, Major Hiagi Ieli of the RFMF says there are eight typhoid cases in Macuata and two in Savusavu.

He adds three healthy carriers of the disease have been identified and they are now admitted in hospital.

Two of the carriers are in the Labasa Hospital and one at the Savusavu Hospital.

Health teams are continuing their contact tracing to see if there are any other healthy carriers in the affected communities.

Movement and mass gatherings in these communities have been restricted.

Water samples have also been collected from these areas for testing.

Typhoid is a bacterial infection that can lead to a high fever, diarrhea, and vomiting and can also be fatal.

The infection is often passed on through contaminated food and drinking water, and it is more prevalent in places where hand-washing is less frequent.