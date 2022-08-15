Namosi High Chief handed jail sentence

Namosi High Chief Ratu Suliano Matanitobua will spend two years and two months behind bars.

10 months were suspended from the initial 36 months handed down by the presiding Judge.

The Judge told Ratu Suliano that the money he obtained would have been used to develop Namosi.

He highlighted that the Namosi High Chief’s conduct can spread like wildfire and bring the arm of parliament to a standstill.

He says such action reduces confidence by members of the public toward parliament.

He adds that Ratu Suliano lost his status in the public to his own fraudulent blunder.

Ratu Suliano was also told that he tried to use restitution as a fig leaf.

This as he decided on this at the conclusion of the trial.

The former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP was found guilty of a count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining a financial advantage.

He falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was Namosi Village, in Namosi and thereafter obtained over $38,300 between August 2019 and April 2020.

A non-parole period of 20 months has been set.