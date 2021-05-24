Home

Two-year-old youngest rape survivor: FWCC

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 4:45 pm

Startling figures revealed by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre reveal that in the last five years, the youngest rape survivor was a two-year-old girl.

FWCC Acting Head of Research, Natasha Nair, says there are 790 rape survivors of which 220 are aged between two to 17 years.

“So for the child rape perpetrators, out of that because we have had multiple perpetrators as well so for the child perpetrators there were 249, out of that 96 percent were known to the survivors and out of that 57 percent were related to the survivors and only 11 percent were strangers.”

The Women’s Rights Group revealed these figures on the eve of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence calling for more action.

