Two-year-old still admitted after stabbing incident

The two-year-old girl who was allegedly stabbed by a teenager at her home in Nadonumai, Lami yesterday morning is still admitted at the Central War Memorial Hospital in Suva

She is admitted to the CWM’s Intensive Care Unit due to a stab to her neck by the teenager who allegedly entered the girl’s home with the intent to commit a burglary.

The intruder allegedly stabbed the two-year-old’s parents before he fled the scene and was later found dead.

He is believed to have taken his own life following the incident, however, Police are waiting for the post mortem examination report of the deceased.

The girl’s parents also sustained serious injuries from the alleged stabbing incident.

Police confirmed that they recorded the statements of the family members and they are waiting for the medical reports of all the victims.