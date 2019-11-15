Two-year-old latest road victim

A two-year-old child has died following a motor vehicle accident in Lautoka this afternoon.

Police say the victim was travelling in a vehicle with three others when their car was allegedly involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle along Drasa Flat.

All four occupants were rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where the child was pronounced dead on arrival.

Article continues after advertisement

The circumstances surrounding the accident is still being investigated.

The driver and the other two passengers remain admitted under observation.

The suspect is being questioned at the Lautoka Police Station.