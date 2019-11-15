Two-year-old dies in hospital

A 2-year-old child passed away at the Lautoka Hospital two days after he was found floating in a river near his home in Delainamaka, Nadi.

The victim’s mother discovered her son floating in the river about 50 metres from their home on Saturday and rushed him to a Private Medical Centre.

The child was later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, admitted in critical condition.

He passed away on Monday.

Investigators are looking into the issue of negligence.