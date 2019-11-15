Home

Two-year-old dies in hospital

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 5, 2020 7:50 am

A 2-year-old child passed away at the Lautoka Hospital two days after he was found floating in a river near his home in Delainamaka, Nadi.

The victim’s mother discovered her son floating in the river about 50 metres from their home on Saturday and rushed him to a Private Medical Centre.

The child was later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, admitted in critical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

He passed away on Monday.

Investigators are looking into the issue of negligence.

 

