Two-year-old dies after being kicked by a horse

A two-year-old child has died after he was allegedly kicked by a horse.

Police say the alleged incident occurred in Nawaicoba, Nadi on Thursday afternoon.

The victim was waiting by the road for his cousin to return from school when a horse ridden by a 17-year-old came near to where he was standing.

Article continues after advertisement

The horse kicked the child and attempts made to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was rushed to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation continues.