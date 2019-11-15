Two victims of the Mead Road alleged stabbing incident discharged

Two victims of an alleged stabbing incident in a PRB flat in Mead Road, Nabua this morning have been discharged from the CWM Hospital.

Police confirm that the third victim is still admitted.

The alleged incident took place after a group of youth stormed into a PRB flat and allegedly assaulted a group of friends who had just finished a grog session.

An eye-witness Mitieli Waisu had said that he and five others were in the flat when three men broke in and allegedly assault them using bottles, knives, drum, and a diving torch.

Waisu also claims attempts to call police three times during the incident was unsuccessful saying the calls were dropped.

He claims that he had to go down to the station himself to get help and was told there were no police vehicle.

FBC News is waiting for a response from police if an internal investigation will be carried out on this regard.

Police are still searching for the suspects.