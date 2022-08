[File Photo]

Two men have been charged for the alleged aggravated robbery along Foster Road in Walu Bay last week.

The first accused is a man in his 30s while the second accused is in his late 20s.

The two have been jointly charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Article continues after advertisement

A video surfaced on social media showing two people trying to rob an Asian national in broad daylight.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.