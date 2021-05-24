Home

News

Two teenagers reported missing

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 15, 2021 4:35 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police are requesting information that could help find two missing teenagers.

14-year-old Awantika Ram and 15- year-old Rizaa Saraah Khan were reported missing at the Nakasi Police Station.

The two who are neighbors were last seen by their respective families this morning.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say attempts made so far to locate the two have been futile.

Fijians have been urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919 should they have any information in locating Ram and Khan’s whereabouts.

