Two teenagers admitted in Hospital following separate road accidents

Two children are admitted to Hospital following separate motor vehicle accidents on Sunday morning.

In the first incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly hit by a taxi driven by a 30-year-old man along Khalsa road.

It is alleged that the girl suddenly crossed the road resulting in the incident.

The 30-year-old driver has been questioned as investigations continue.

In a separate accident, an 11-year-old was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old farmer at the Delakado junction in Tailevu.

The suspect allegedly lost control of the vehicle he was driving causing it to veer onto the opposite lane and hit the victim who was walking on the side of the road.

Police say the driver was under the influence of alcohol and did not possess a valid driver’s license.

Investigations into both cases continue.