Two successful drug raids in Kadavu

Over 2900 plants believed to be marijuana were seized during successful raids in Kadavu this week.

The Police Force says a raid in a farm located between Gasele and Daku village resulted in the seizure of more than 1800 plants.

Police also found several sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminium foil.

The second raid was conducted within the Nacomoto area yesterday whereby officers uprooted more than 1000 plants believed to be marijuana.

Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan says the raids were conducted after receiving information from the public.