Two RFMF members arrested for breaching curfew

Two members of the Fiji Military Forces were among 40 others who were arrested for breaching curfew in the last 48 hours.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says 21 cases were recorded from 11 pm Saturday till 4 am yesterday while 19 reports were received from 11 pm Sunday until 4 am today.

He says the Western Division recorded 15 cases from 11pm Saturday till 4am yesterday.

The Eastern Division had three cases, Central Division recorded two cases while the lone case was recorded in the Southern Division.

The 15 arrests made in Western Division involved 10 people who were all found drunk near the Savusavu bridge area in Ba including two juveniles.

Three cases of loitering were recorded in the Martintar area in Nadi as well as in the Rakiraki area, while two men in their 20s were found intoxicated whilst traveling in a vehicle.

The Eastern Division recorded three cases where all were found loitering and intoxicated around the Nausori area.

Tudravu says two cases recorded in the Central Division involved a man and a woman in their 50’s who were both found drunk and loitering along the Hunter Street area in Suva.

The lone case recorded in the Southern Division involved a 19-year-old female who was found drunk and loitering along the Grantham area.

The other 19 cases that were recorded from 11 pm, till 4am today, are all related to alcohol in the Southern Division including two members of RFMF.