Two repatriation flights next month

Fiji Airways will operate repatriation flights between Nadi, Brisbane and from Sydney next month.

This will allow Fijian and Australian citizens as well as approved non-citizens to travel to their respective destinations.

The airline confirms the first return flight from Nadi to Brisbane is on the 3rd of December while the Nadi to Sydney return flight is two days later.

Fiji Airways says its international flights operate under a Travel Ready programme, designed for air travel in a COVID-19 world.

It adds that Australia and Fiji have strict entry and quarantine requirements and travellers have been requested to understand and comply with these.