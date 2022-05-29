Two remanded for alleged burglaries in Davuilevu

Nakasi Police has successfully detected seven aggravated burglary cases reported during April in Davuilevu, Nausori.

As a result, two men have been charged and produced in Court.

The 1st accused is 24-year-old Makipani Gonelevu and the 2nd is 24-year-old Samuela Turaganiwaca Nawaitabu.

Article continues after advertisement

Both accused persons reside in Tirikula Place, Davuilevu.

The two appeared at the Nasinu Magistrates Court on Friday and have been remanded.

Police say investigators made recoveries of items believed to have been stolen including three washing machines, two brush cutters and a television set.