Two remain in custody for alleged sacrilege

Two people are still being questioned for alleged sacrilege at the Geeta Ashram Temple in Ba early yesterday morning.

It is alleged they broke into the temple at around 3.30am.

Three people were arrested by Police however one has been questioned and released.

Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu confirms two suspects are still being interviewed and are likely to be charged tonight.

A passerby saw a figure in the temple and alerted the police, following which the arrests were made.