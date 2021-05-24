Two questioned for alleged robbery

Two men are currently being questioned for their alleged involvement in a robbery at a shopping complex in Nakasi yesterday morning.

The two allegedly conspired to steal the weekend takings of more than $240,000 from supermarket employees during a routine bank run.

Police are also searching for two others who were allegedly involved in the robbery.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed or seen anyone moving in a suspicious manner before 9am at the Rups Mega Complex near the HFC Bank is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.