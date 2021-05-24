Home

Full Coverage
Two questioned for alleged robbery

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 10, 2021 12:58 pm

Two men are currently being questioned for their alleged involvement in a robbery at a shopping complex in Nakasi yesterday morning.

The two allegedly conspired to steal the weekend takings of more than $240,000 from supermarket employees during a routine bank run.

Police are also searching for two others who were allegedly involved in the robbery.

Anyone who may have witnessed or seen anyone moving in a suspicious manner before 9am at the Rups Mega Complex near the HFC Bank is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

 

